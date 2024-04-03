3-star WR Bryson Jones includes MSU in top 10 schools list

Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the running for a 2025 three-star wide receiver from Texas.

Bryson Jones of Frisco, Texas revealed his top 10 schools list on Wednesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, SMU, Texas Tech, Boston College, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Pitt.

Jones is a three-star wide receiver in the 2025 class. He is currently unranked on 247Sports.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to extend Jones an offer. The Spartans offered Jones a scholarship just a few weeks ago in mid-March.

Jones is a 6’3 180 LBS WR out of Frisco, TX. The highly recruited playmaker totaled 1,120 yards and 15 TDs his junior season at Lone Star HS.

