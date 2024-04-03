Advertisement

3-star WR Bryson Jones includes MSU in top 10 schools list

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the running for a 2025 three-star wide receiver from Texas.

Bryson Jones of Frisco, Texas revealed his top 10 schools list on Wednesday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, SMU, Texas Tech, Boston College, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Pitt.

Jones is a three-star wide receiver in the 2025 class. He is currently unranked on 247Sports.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to extend Jones an offer. The Spartans offered Jones a scholarship just a few weeks ago in mid-March.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire