3-star wide receiver Jaelen Smith signs NLI with Michigan State football

This has been a whirlwind week for Michigan State football, as the Spartans have added a flurry of commitments from 2023 recruits and transfers over the past week. Last night, they received a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Jaelen Smith, and this morning, he signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period, presumably locking in that commitment.

Smith is the No. 73 ranked wide receiver by 247Sports, but many are saying that his film looks much better than his ranking.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

2023 4-star DL Andrew Depaepe officially signs NLI with Michigan State 4-star TE Brennan Parachek of Dexter, Mich. signs NLI with Spartans 4-star OL Cole Dellinger of Clarkston, Mich. signs NLI with Michigan State football

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire