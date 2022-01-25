3-star Washington defensive lineman commits to Gators

Florida’s 2022 recruiting class grew by two on Monday when Graham (Wa.) Graham-Kapowsin defensive lineman Andrew Savaiinaea announced his pledge to coach Billy Napier and his staff. Savaiinaea had been on campus this past weekend for an official visit, where he picked up an offer.

He declared Florida his leader while on the trip, per On3’s Corey Bender, and shortly after returning home, he committed to UF. Savaiinaea, who also had offers from a number of Pac-12 schools such as Oregon, UCLA, California, Washington State and Oregon State. He announced his pledge to the Gators on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Savaiinaea is the No. 732 player in the 2022 class and the No. 104 defensive lineman. As a senior, he totaled 18 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble, according to MaxPreps. He also played some tight end, catching 24 balls for 317 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is expected to primarily play defense in college, potentially edge rusher, and if that’s the case, he’s the third defensive lineman to join the class in addition to Jamari Lyons and Chris McClellan, who have both already signed.

With the addition of Savaiinaea, Florida’s class ranks No. 26 nationally and is no longer the worst in the conference, now ranking 13th among SEC teams.

