3-star Virginia CB Terrance Edwards reportedly schedules visit to MSU

Michigan State football has reportedly added another prospect to its upcoming official visits guests list.

Ryan O’Bleness of Spartans Rivals reported on Monday that three-star cornerback Terrance Edwards will take an official visit to Michigan State next month. Edwards will visit Michigan State on June 14.

Edwards ranks as the No. 27 athlete in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 476 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Edwards holds offers from 25 programs, according to 247Sports. Some of the programs that are listed as “warm” in his recruitment on 247Sports are Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Coveted 2025 DB @edwards_deuce tells @SpartansRivals he will officially visit Michigan State June 14-16. He’s been talking with CBs coach Demetrice Martin and grad assistant Cordale Grundy. He’s cousins with @TheFreak_18. Offer reaction from February:https://t.co/nNBZYL3WN1 — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) May 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire