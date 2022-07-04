3-star tight end Zach Ortwerth commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes, becomes 14th 2023 pledge

America’s birthday just got a little bit sweeter for Iowa Hawkeyes fans. Tight end Zach Ortwerth announced his commitment to Iowa, becoming the 14th pledge in the 2023 class for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound tight end out of St. Louis University in Missouri is a consensus three-star commit across 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. According to 247Sports, Ortwerth is the nation’s No. 36 tight end and the No. 15 player from Missouri.

Rivals rates Ortwerth as the No. 22 player from the Show Me State, while On3 ranks Ortwerth as the No. 27 tight end and the 14th-best player from Missouri.

In the 247Sports composite rankings, Ortwerth is regarded as the nation’s No. 737 player overall, the No. 37 tight end and the No. 16 player from Missouri. Meanwhile, in the On3 consensus rankings, Ortwerth checks in as the No. 771 player nationally, the No. 41 tight end and the No. 18 player from Missouri.

Ortwerth committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from schools such as Illinois, Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The commitment from the 6-foot-5 tight end will no doubt delight Marco Lainez III, the Hawkeyes’ three-star quarterback commit in the 2023 class.

Watching Ortwerth’s junior season film, he displays soft hands, moves well in space for a bigger-bodied pass catcher, can high-point the football and has an understanding of route concepts and runs those routes smoothly. He’s a big-time addition to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class and represents new Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge’s first commitment since taking over.

Here’s a look at Ortwerth’s junior season Hudl film from St. Louis University, a peek into his full recruiting profile and a glance at Iowa’s complete list of 2023 commits.

Zach Ortwerth's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 15 36 Rivals 3 N/A 22 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 14 27 247 Composite 3 737 16 37

Vitals

Hometown Saint Louis, Mo. Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 220 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 29

Visited on June 24

Committed on July 4

Other notable offers

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Memphis

Minnesota

Nebraska

Pittsburgh

Purdue

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Social media

