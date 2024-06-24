3-star tight end Jackson Doman commits to BYU football

BYU coach Kalani Sitake reacts on the sidelines during a game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Sitake will lead his team into Year 2 in the Big 12 this fall. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

At just past midnight early Monday morning, BYU football received another commitment to its 2025 recruiting class.

This one comes from Jackson Doman, a tight end from the Pacific Northwest.

I am grateful to all those who have helped me get to this point. What an amazing OV to BYU. I am honored to add my name to the legacy. pic.twitter.com/ECQkRC6kYZ — Jackson Doman (@DOMANjackson) June 24, 2024

Who is Jackson Doman?

Doman is rated a three-star recruit with an 87 player rating by 247 Sports — he doesn’t have an industry composite ranking.

He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds and also played edge rusher for Canby High in Canby, Oregon. He is part of the Doman family that has produced former BYU linebacker Sam Doman (his uncle) and Brandon Doman (a second cousin, per Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen).

Jackson Doman visited BYU on an official visit over the weekend and chose the Cougars over competing offers from a list of schools that included Washington State, Oregon State and several Mountain West Conference schools, according to 247 Sports.

How is BYU football’s 2025 recruiting class shaping up?

Doman is the highest-rated of three tight end recruits committed to BYU in its 2025 class, along with Blake Bryce (California) and Tucker Kelleher (Georgia).

Doman was also the fourth player to commit to the Cougars during a busy recruiting weekend, joining four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller, Kelleher and edge rusher Ulavai Fetuli.

With Doman’s inclusion, BYU now has 11 commits in its 2025 class. The others include linebacker Tyler Payne (Weber High), quarterback Nolan Keeney (Oregon), running back Cale Breslin (Nevada), offensive tackle Kelepi Vete (California), edge rusher Sale Fano (Westlake High) and punter Will Walker (Riverton High).