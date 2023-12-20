3-star Tennessee CB Jaylen Thompson signs with Spartans on Wednesday

Michigan State has tapped into SEC country to snag a three-star cornerback in the 2024 class.

Three-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson made things official on Wednesday by signing his national letter of intent with the Spartans. Thompson was one of 17 Spartans to sign their national letters of intent on the opening day of the early signing period.

Thompson hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn. and ranks as the No. 60 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 762 national prospect and No. 20 player from Tennessee in the class.

Thompson had nearly 20 offers during his recruitment, and picked the Spartans over notable programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

