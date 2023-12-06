3-star TE, Oregon State commit Wyatt Hook to visit MSU this weekend

Michigan State football has another prospect coming to campus this weekend.

Three-star tight end Wyatt Hook has “locked in” an official visit with Michigan State for this upcoming weekend. Hook is currently committed to new head coach Jonathan Smith’s old school of Oregon State.

Hook is ranked as the No. 66 tight end in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He hails from Cupertino, Calif. and is ranked as the No. 77 player from the state.

Michigan State extended Hook an offer shortly after Smith got the head coaching gig with the Spartans. He also holds offers from Oregon State, Colorado, Washington State, Hawaii and Cal.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire