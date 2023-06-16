3-star TE arrives to campus, star of weekend for Michigan State football

Decker DeGraaf is set to officially visit Michigan State this weekend. The 3-star tight end from Glendora, California, is the Spartans lone visitor this weekend and is set to be the center of the coaching staff’s attention.

Michigan State is in a hotly contested recruitment alongside Arkansas, Utah and Washington, to get DeGraaf’s talents. He is arguably the top tight end on tight end coach Ted Gilmore’s recruiting board, making this weekend very important, despite him being the only visitor.

SpartansWire will update you if any surprise visitors show up this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire