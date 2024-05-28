3-star in-state TE Jayden Savoury to take official visit to MSU

Michigan State will host a trending in-state prospect for an official visit this week.

Three-star tight end Jayden Savoury of Orchard Lake, Mich. will take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Savoury picked up an offer from Michigan State in January and has since gained a ton of traction on the recruiting trail.

Orchard Lake St Mary's (MI) –

6'6" 225lb Hybrid TE Jayden Savoury (@SavouryJayden) will be going on an Official Visit to Michigan State University (@MSU_Football) May 31st-June 2nd!#2sportathlete🏈🏀@coachdixon_OLSM pic.twitter.com/SXejdD2uUk — Mark Savoury (@MarkSavoury) May 27, 2024

Savoury ranks as the No. 40 tight end in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 16 player from Michigan and No. 824 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 schools to offer Savoury, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Savoury includes BYU, Duke, Kansas, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Boston College, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia.

According to 247Sports, Savoury also has official visits lined up for Duke, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire