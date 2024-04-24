3-star in-state product predicted to go to Oklahoma

Since Brent Venables took over as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, the staff has prioritized in-state products in recruiting. That has been no different this year, as four of their 13 commits are from Oklahoma. They’re currently the heavy favorite for local talents like C.J. Nickson and Trystan Haynes, two of the top three players in the state.

In the 2025 recruiting class, the Sooners are also prioritizing the offensive line, hoping to have as star-studded of a class as the defensive line was in 2024. To that end, the Sooners have been pursuing Antoni Ogumoro, a three-star prospect out of Elgin, Okla.

Since the spring game, the Sooners have kept their momentum with Ogumoro despite his impressive list of growing offers. On3 and SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion issued an On3 Prediction favoring the Sooners earlier this week. That was followed up by a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports and Sooners Illustrated’s Collin Kennedy on Tuesday.

Ogumoro is ranked as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the country. He’s the No. 10 player in the state of Oklahoma. He’s got good size at 6-foot-5 and around 315 pounds, according to Ogumoro.

With all due respect, for the reporters I’m not 290 I’m 315 pic.twitter.com/yV6EU4mSpw — Antoni Kade Ogumoro (@yaboiantkade) April 23, 2024

The Sooners are currently the overwhelming favorites for Ogumoro. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

He’s made three tips so far to Norman, including his official visit for the spring game. He has visits scheduled with Kansas State and to Tennessee in May and is planning to commit on May 21. Oklahoma State, Missouri, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Iowa State, NC State, Duke, and TCU are a few of the notable teams that have offered Ogumoro.

If the Sooners can survive both of those trips, they should be in a good spot to land a commitment.

