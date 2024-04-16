3-star in-state OL N’Kye Wynn to take official visit to MSU in June

Michigan State has locked in another official visit from one of the top in-state players in the 2025 class.

Three-star interior offensive lineman N’Kye Wynn will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on June 14. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported the recruiting news on Monday.

Wynn ranks as the No. 45 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 15 player from Michigan in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 schools to extend an offer to Wynn, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Wynn includes Indiana, Kansas, Tulane, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

