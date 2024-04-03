3-star in-state LB Di’Mari Malone to take official visit to MSU in June

One of the Spartans’ “top targets” at linebacker will be taking an official visit in early June.

Three-star linebacker Di’Mari Malone of Macomb, Mich. will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on June 7. Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting the notable recruiting news on Malone’s upcoming visit to Michigan State.

Malone ranks as the No. 69 linebacker and No. 9 overall prospect from Michigan in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 741 overall national prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend Malone an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Malone includes Illinois, Minnesota, Pitt, Indiana, Kansas and West Virginia.

Learn more about Malone and his upcoming visit by reading Trieu’s complete report below:

NEWS: #MichiganState will host Macomb (MI) Dakota 2025 LB DiMari Malone on an official visit, per @AllenTrieu. He’ll be in town starting June 7th and is a top target at LB for the Spartans. More from Trieu: https://t.co/mN3a68lANP — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire