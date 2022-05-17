MSU basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update for 2022-23 season

Panther-lair

Jeff Capel landed another piece for the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when Marquette guard Greg Elliot announced that he will be transferring to Pitt. Elliott’s decision came in the wake of his official visit to Pitt last weekend. Elliott signed with Marquette as a three-star guard prospect out of Detroit in the class of 2017 and played four seasons over the past five years with the Golden Eagles, missing his sophomore year due to injury.