3-star RB, Oregon State commit Brandon Tullis to visit MSU this week

Michigan State football is working hard to flip an Oregon State commit.

Three-star running back Brandon Tullis of Frisco, Texas will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. 247Sports reported the Tullis-related recruiting news on Sunday.

Tullis ranks as the No. 109 running back in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Tullis has been committed to Oregon State since July. He picked up an offer from Michigan State following Jonathan Smith’s hire as the new Spartans head coach. He also holds notable offers from Kansas, Cal, Boston College and Tulane.

NEWS: #MichiganState is set to host 2024 three-star RB Brandon Tullis on an official visit starting December 8th, he tells @C_Robinson247. The Frisco, Texas product is currently committed to #OregonState. Story (VIP): https://t.co/C213jJfWXR pic.twitter.com/vm12y0Xt1i — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) December 3, 2023

