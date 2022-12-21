3-star RB Jaelon Barbarin signs NLI with Michigan State on Wednesday

Michigan State football officially added some top-level speed to their 2023 class on Wednesday.

Three-star running back Jaelon Barbarin signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to officially become a Spartan. Barbarin hails from Simi Valley, Calif. and is known for his elite level speed.

Barbarin ranks as the No. 97 athlete and No. 99 overall prospect from the state of California in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Michigan State notably beat out Washington State and Kansas State for Barbarin’s commitment.

