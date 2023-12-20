3-star QB Alessio Milivojevic signs NLI with MSU football

Michigan State football has officially added a new signal caller to the fold.

Three-star quarterback Alessio Milivojevic officially signed his national letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday — the opening day of the early signing period. Milivojevic is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024 class to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday.

Milivojevic ranks as the No. 46 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He hails from Wheaton, Ill. and also ranks as the No. 24 player from Illinois in the class.

Milivojevic was committed to Ball State for most of this year, but flipped to Michigan State in the past few weeks. He also held notable offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss and Tulane.

