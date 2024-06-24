3-star prospect out of California commits to BYU

The logo for the Big 12 Conference is painted on the field during an NCAA college football game between Sam Houston State and BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah. | Rick Bowmer

After a busy weekend of recruiting, BYU football has gained another commitment from the class of 2025.

Ulavai Fetuli, a tight end and edge rusher from La Habra, California, announced his decision on Sunday night on social media.

“Forever want to thank everyone who was ever apart of my journey leading up to this point. I want to Thank my lord and savior, my parents, and all the coaches at BYU for believing in me. I am 1000% committed to attend and play football at BYU,” he wrote on X.

Fetuli is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He’s 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds.

Fetuli tagged defensive tackles coach Sione Po’uha in his commitment announcement, signaling that he’ll likely play defense for BYU.

He also had offers from a variety of other schools, including Cal and New Mexico State.

Fetuli is the third 2024 prospect to commit to BYU football this weekend, joining LaMason Waller and Tucker Kelleher.