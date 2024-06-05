3-star OT Rowan Byrne includes MSU as finalist, will announce commitment on Thursday

A Spartans target will be announcing his college decision on Thursday.

Three-star offensive tackle Rowan Byrne of New Rochelle, N.Y. will announce his commitment on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Byrne will is considering the following six finalists: Michigan State, Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford and Florida State.

Byrne ranks as the No. 42 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from New York in the class.

Byrne is scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. But that could of course change should he commit elsewhere. He’s projected to pick Clemson, according to 247Sports.

JUST IN- Four-star OL Rowan Byrne will announce his commitment tomorrow at 2:30pm EST. His six finalists are Clemson, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, and Florida Statehttps://t.co/0fwgHribe3 pic.twitter.com/IOkqfBA0QU — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire