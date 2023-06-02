Offensive tackle Luke Work commits to Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has been rolling on the recruiting trail since Thursday's Big Dawg Clinic. Luke Work, another participant from the camp, announced Friday that he has committed to MSU.

Work (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) is a three-star offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a prospect out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Work is the No. 40 player out of Tennessee.

He collected offers from Purdue, Arkansas State and Army, among others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Work is the seventh commit in Mississippi State's upcoming class. He joins fellow three-star TJ Lockhart out of Winona, Mississippi, as the lone offensive tackle commits for coach Zach Arnett.

'IT STILL FEELS UNREAL': 4-star Terrance Hibbler commits to Mississippi State football

SAVE THE DATE: Four Mississippi State football kickoff times, TV slots announced — including LSU, Southern Miss

Advertisement

FIRST IMPRESSION: What new Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said that was so funny in Jackson

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, directs pregame practice before the spring football game Sat. April 15, 2023 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in December following Mike Leach's death. After winning the ReliaQuest Bowl shortly after, Arnett started making changes to his staff. Among those departing was offensive line coach Mason Miller who eventually was hired as Tarleton State's offensive coordinator.

Arnett hired Will Friend (offensive line) and Mike Schmidt (tight ends/tackles) to fill the role.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football lands offensive tackle Luke Work