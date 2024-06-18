3-star OT Justin Bell to visit MSU this weekend following recent scholarship offer

Michigan State football will be hosting an in-state prospect this weekend who recently picked up an offer from the Spartans.

Three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell of Macomb, Mich. will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. He was originally scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend.

Bell ranks as the No. 81 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 player from Michigan in the class.

Bell was previously projected to end up at Big Ten rival Indiana. However, things have turned in the Spartans’ favor since they offered him earlier this week. Michigan State is now the projected favorite to land his commitment, according to 247Sports.

Macomb (Mich.) Dakota OT Justin Bell has switched his official visit to Michigan State for this weekend (previously Kansas) following tonight's offer from the Spartans. (VIP) https://t.co/BnVYWVxGKo — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire