3-star Oregon target LB Jerry Mixon announces commitment
The Oregon Ducks added another player to the 2023 class on Friday, getting a commitment from 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, out of San Francisco, Calif.
Mixon, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 57 linebacker and No. 717 overall player in the 2023 class. Mixon is the first linebacker to be added to the class, after adding both Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart in 2022.
With Mixon, the Ducks now rank 15th in the national recruiting rankings, and second in the Pac-12 behind USC. With the start of the 2022 season on the horizon, we can expect a few more high school athletes to make their commitments before the season starts.
Film
Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
CA
LB
Rivals
N/A
N/A
CA
LB
ESPN
3
76
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
3
86
CA
LB
247 Composite
3
0.8700
CA
LB
Vitals
Hometown
San Francisco, California
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
220 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022
Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
UCLA Bruins
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Missouri Tigers
