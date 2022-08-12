3-star Oregon target LB Jerry Mixon announces commitment

Breaking News:

Don Smalley
·1 min read
The Oregon Ducks added another player to the 2023 class on Friday, getting a commitment from 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, out of San Francisco, Calif.

Mixon, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 57 linebacker and No. 717 overall player in the 2023 class. Mixon is the first linebacker to be added to the class, after adding both Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart in 2022.

With Mixon, the Ducks now rank 15th in the national recruiting rankings, and second in the Pac-12 behind USC. With the start of the 2022 season on the horizon, we can expect a few more high school athletes to make their commitments before the season starts.

Film

Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

CA

LB

Rivals

N/A

N/A

CA

LB

ESPN

3

76

CA

LB

On3 Recruiting

3

86

CA

LB

247 Composite

3

0.8700

CA

LB

 

Vitals

Hometown

San Francisco, California

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

220 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022

  • Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • UCLA Bruins

  • Arizona Wildcats

  • Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Missouri Tigers

