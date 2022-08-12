3-star Oregon target LB Jerry Mixon announces commitment

The Oregon Ducks added another player to the 2023 class on Friday, getting a commitment from 3-star linebacker Jerry Mixon, out of San Francisco, Calif.

Mixon, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 57 linebacker and No. 717 overall player in the 2023 class. Mixon is the first linebacker to be added to the class, after adding both Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart in 2022.

With Mixon, the Ducks now rank 15th in the national recruiting rankings, and second in the Pac-12 behind USC. With the start of the 2022 season on the horizon, we can expect a few more high school athletes to make their commitments before the season starts.

Jerry Mixon’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 CA LB Rivals N/A N/A CA LB ESPN 3 76 CA LB On3 Recruiting 3 86 CA LB 247 Composite 3 0.8700 CA LB

Vitals

Hometown San Francisco, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 220 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2022

Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on August 1, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Missouri Tigers

