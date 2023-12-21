3-star OL Favour Edwin picks Auburn football over Alabama, Florida on Early Signing Day

AUBURN — A three-star offensive lineman has joined the 2024 Auburn football recruiting class.

The Tigers added a commitment late Wednesday evening from Favour Edwin, who is tabbed my the 247Sports Composite as the No. 680 senior recruit in the country and the No. 52 offensive tackle. Out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, Edwin is ranked as the No. 80 player in the Peach State.

Edwin chose Auburn over other finalists Alabama and Florida. He had those three programs, along with Clemson and Georgia tech, listed in his top five that he released Nov. 2.

After the Tigers brought in seven prospects from Georgia in the Class of 2023, Edwin is only the second recruit from the neighboring state to be a part of Auburn's class in 2024. Four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford, who played Parkview High School in Lilburn, is the other.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

