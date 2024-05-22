3-star Ohio OT Nolan Davenport locks in official visit to MSU in June

Michigan State has locked in an official visit for a three-star offensive lineman from Ohio.

Nolan Davenport of Massillon, Ohio announced on Tuesday that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State on June 14. Davenport is a three-star offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

Davenport ranks as the No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 12 player from Ohio in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 588 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 30 schools to extend an offer to Davenport. He also has an official visit lined up with Wisconsin in June — who is currently considered the top competitor to the Spartans for his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire