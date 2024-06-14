3-star Ohio LB Grant Beerman to take official visit to MSU this weekend

Michigan State will be hosting one of the top linebackers from Ohio for an official visit this upcoming weekend.

Grant Beerman of West Chester, Ohio will be taking an official visit to Michigan State on June 14. He confirmed the upcoming visit via his X account earlier this week.

Beerman is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He ranks as the No. 45 linebacker and No. 406 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Beerman holds offers from nearly 30 programs, according to 247Sports. The top contenders for his commitment appear to be Michigan State, Cincinnati and Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire