3-star offensive lineman Soren Shinofield commits to Utah

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah’s recruiting momentum continues, as the Utes received their sixth commitment in the month of June on Wednesday.

The latest pledge came from three-star Cherry Creek High (Colorado) offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, who chose Kyle Whittingham’s program over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas, Boston College and Pittsburgh, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Shinofield is the first commitment along the offensive line in Utah’s class of 2025. He joins quarterback Wyatt Becker, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka, tight end Drew Clemens, and linebackers Max Fonoimoana and Christian Thatcher.