3-star offensive lineman Easton Ware commits to Clemson football's 2025 recruiting class

Clemson football landed the third commitment of its 2025 recruiting class Wednesday when three-star offensive tackle Easton Ware announced his decision. Ware chose the Tigers over Auburn, Wake Forest, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and others.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect is from Lynchburg, Virginia. He is a teammate of Clemson running back commit Gideon Davidson at Liberty Christian Academy.

Ware is the No. 30 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 10 player in Virginia per 247Sports Composite.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Unpacking Dabo Swinney's scorched earth rant against radio show caller and heat that's building on Clemson football

Ware joins four-star Davidson and three-star Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert as the three players committed to Dabo Swinney's 2025 class. Ware is the first player to commit since Hebert on June 16.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 3-star OL Easton Ware commits to Clemson's 2025 recruiting class