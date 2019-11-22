Report: 3-star Northwestern QB commit jailed on multiple sexual assault charges

Aidan Atkinson has been committed to Northwestern for over a year. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Colorado high school QB Aidan Atkinson has been booked into the Boulder County (Colorado) Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault.

Atkinson is reportedly accused of criminal sexual conduct on a party bus while he was a juvenile and was not named in a Boulder police news release because of his age at the time of the crime. But he was identified by the Boulder Daily Camera and he’s listed in the county’s public booking records. Per jail records, Atkinson turned 18 in August.

From the Daily Camera:

Atkinson is facing sexual assault on a helpless victim, sexual assault overcoming will, sexual assault incapable of appraising conduct, attempted sexual assault, and five charges of unlawful sexual contact stemming from an incident on a party bus in September 2018.

The Daily Camera does not typically name defendants in juvenile cases, but is in this case due to the serious nature of the allegations and because the defendant is now an adult and his arrest is a matter of public record.

The Boulder County DA said more information would become available as the case develops.

Named Colorado Player of the Year in 2018

Atkinson plays at Fairview High School. He was named the state’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 55 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards.

A three-star recruit according to Rivals, Atkinson has been verbally committed to Northwestern for over a year. The school’s athletic director declined to comment to the Daily Camera in an email about Atkinson’s arrest. Schools cannot comment on recruits until they sign letters of intent. Per Rivals, he had scholarship offers from eight other schools, including Colorado, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.

Atkinson recently broke the Colorado state record for most career passing yards.

