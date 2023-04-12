3-star LSU receiver target alters commitment date

Mekhai White was originally set to make a decision on May 12, but the three-star King George (Va.) receiver prospect has changed his plans.

He will now push his commitment date back to late summer in order to allow him to take several June official visits. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect, White ranks as the No. 506 player nationally and No. 49 athlete per the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan is currently seen as the favorite, holding two Crystal Ball projections from 247Sports. The Wolverines also lead the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

However, LSU along with Tennessee and Miami have been trending in the right direction for White. He told On3 (subscription required) that he has been in regular contact with the coaching staff, including head coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers haven’t hosted White for a visit yet, and that will need to change if they have any hope of remaining a factor in this race, but it seems they’re still a player as things currently stand.

Now, they’ll have more time to make an impression.

