3-star LB/S Quavian Carter commits to Michigan State during official visit
Michigan State has picked up their sixth commit in the 2022 class, with three-star linebacker/safety prospect Quavian Carter committing on Saturday.
Carter — who is from Leesburg, Ga. — announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday night during his official visit in East Lansing.
Carter is ranked as the No. 644 overall recruit in the 2022 class and No. 39 safety. Carter is listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.
Carter choose Michigan State over numerous big-time programs that have previously offered him, including Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida State.
