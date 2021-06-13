3-star LB/S Quavian Carter commits to Michigan State during official visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State has picked up their sixth commit in the 2022 class, with three-star linebacker/safety prospect Quavian Carter committing on Saturday.

Carter — who is from Leesburg, Ga. — announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday night during his official visit in East Lansing.

Carter is ranked as the No. 644 overall recruit in the 2022 class and No. 39 safety. Carter is listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

Carter choose Michigan State over numerous big-time programs that have previously offered him, including Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida State.

List

Michigan State football: Recruits react to the first weekend of visits

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

3-star LB/S Quavian Carter commits to Michigan State during official visit

2023 Florida QB Blake Boda to visit Michigan State this weekend

Michigan State offers 2024 CB Bryce West from Ohio

Recommended Stories