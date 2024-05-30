3-star LB names Michigan State football in top seven

The 2025 recruiting cycle is set to get off and running as the summer is here and official visit season is starting. With the cycle starting to ramp up, the Spartans have been named to a top seven list of Bradley Gompers.

Gompers is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound linebacker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has yet to be ranked by the recruiting services.

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me. I have narrowed my decision down to these seven schools!! pic.twitter.com/fvOK5jA1RN — Bradley Gompers (@GompersBradley) May 30, 2024

Michigan State is listed alongside Duke, Maryland, Northwestern, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

