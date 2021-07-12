3-star LB Micah Pollard, nephew of Braylon Edwards, commits to Michigan football

Bartram Trail safety Micah Pollard (41) sacks Nease quarterback Will Carn near the end of the second quarter Friday.

Michigan football just added another commitment to the 2022 recruiting class — and he has a tie to one of the program's all-time greats.

3-star linebacker Micah Pollard, nephew of former All-American receiver Braylon Edwards, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday afternoon.

Pollard, who plays for Bartram Trail in Jacksonville, Florida, is a three-star recruit ranked No. 550 overall and the No. 56 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bartram Trail linebacker Micah Pollard chooses Michigan over Auburn, Indiana and UCF among others. He claimed 27 Division I offers.

As a junior, Pollard tallied 55 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He reported 27 offers and visited Michigan, Auburn, UCF and Indiana this summer.

Pollard is the son of former NFL tight end Marcus Pollard, who played 14 seasons in the league and is currently the director of player development and youth football for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Marcus Pollard and Jim Harbaugh, Michigan's head coach, both played for the Colts between 1995-97.

Bartram Trail safety Micah Pollard (41) brings down Ponte Vedra quarterback Jacobi Myers in the third quarter. Myers left the game with a broken leg. Bartram won the game 33-17.

"I built a great relationship with UM's coaching staff," Pollard wrote in an article for Florida Today explaining his commitment. "George Helow, my position coach, told me from the start how much he wants me, and that's meant a lot. That goes for defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, safeties coach Ron (Bellamy) and defensive analyst Ryan Osborn, too.

"Ann Arbor is a great community with unbelievable support for the Wolverines. I can see the passion with each Twitter post I send."

The Wolverines now have 16 total commitments in the 2022 class, nine of which have come since June 19, 2021. In the past week alone, Michigan has added three commitments from edge-rusher Mario Eugenio, cornerback Myles Pollard and Pollard.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Micah Pollard, nephew of Braylon Edwards, commits to Michigan football