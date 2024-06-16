3-star LB Max Fonoimoana commits to Utah

Utah celebrates their 34-32 win against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Three-star Hawaii linebacker Max Fonoimoana committed to Utah on Sunday morning, and will join his brother, Brock Fonoimoana, in Salt Lake City after they serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Announcing his commitment on X, Fonoimoana included a photo of his grandfather, Bill Cravens, who played quarterback at Utah in the 1960s.

Fonoimoana — ranked as the No. 3 prospect from the state of Hawaii by 247Sports and the 48th-best linebacker in the class of 2025 by Rivals — held offers from Arizona, Cal and Hawaii, among others, before deciding to go with Utah.

Fonoimoana is the seventh commitment to Kyle Whittingham’s program in the class of 2025, joining quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka and tight end Drew Clemens.