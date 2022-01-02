3-star Gators OL commit sets official visit to Gainesville

Three-star offensive lineman Jalen Farmer was the only Florida commit who didn’t sign with the school on early signing day last month. If there was any concern that he was looking to consider other options, a new report may ease them. According to Gators Online’s Corey Bender, Farmer plans to take an official visit to UF on Jan. 14.

The Covington (Ga.) Eastside product is the No. 669 player in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 32 overall interior lineman. He projects as a guard at the college level, and he’s one of the commits that new coach Billy Napier was able to keep in the class.

Farmer committed to UF back on Sept. 10, and he unofficially visited Gainesville on Sept. 18. He’s only taken one official visit in this cycle, which was to Kentucky on Dec. 10, but he could also take visits to Auburn and Mississippi State, who offered Farmer in January and have been pursuing him since.

A mid-January visit date could put UF in a good position to lock him down, and it will be his second face-to-face meeting with the new staff after he had a home visit with Napier and strength coach Mark Hocke shortly before early signing day.

