3-star Florida WR Jaron Glover commits to Michigan State football

Not even 24 hours after landing the eighth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Spartans coaching staff has landed the ninth commitment of the 2022 recruiting class. Wide receiver Jaron Glover has committed to Michigan State.

Glover is a native of Sarasota, Florida, and attended Riverview High School. He made the decision to commit to Michigan State this weekend while on his official visit.

Glover held additional scholarship offers from Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Glover is known for his speed as a wide receiver, being a burner on the outside. Glover ran a personal best 10.87 in the 100m dash this past track season. He will bring a different element to the MSU WR room with his speed.

You can find information on all of Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class here.

