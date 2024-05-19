3-star Florida DL Mykah Newton to visit Michigan State in few weeks

Michigan State has locked in another guest for an official visit.

Mykah Newton of Newberry, Fla. announced earlier this week that he’ll be taking an official visit to Michigan State on May 31. He is a three-star defensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class.

Newton ranks as the No. 71 edge rusher in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 962 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 schools to offer Newton a scholarship, according to 247Sports. Other Georgia Tech, NC State, UCF, Tulane and Florida Atlantic are a few of the more notable programs to also offer Newton.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire