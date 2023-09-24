3-star Florida DB decommits from Michigan State football

The first casualty of Michigan State football’s 2024 recruiting class has been suffered amid the news of Mel Tucker. 3-star Florida defensive back Camren Campbell has made the decision to decommit from the Spartans on Saturday night.

The DB is a middling ranked 3-star according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He recently picked up an offer from Kansas State and also held additional offers, prior to his commitment, to Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota and Ole Miss.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire