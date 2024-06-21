3-star Florida CB George Mullins to visit MSU this weekend

Michigan State will be hosting a three-star cornerback from the Sunshine State this weekend on an official visit.

George Mullins of Bushnell, Fla. will be taking an official visit to Michigan State on June 21. Mullins is a three-star cornerback in the 2025 class.

Mullins ranks as the No. 62 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 79 player from the state of Florida in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to extend an offer to Mullins, according to 247Sports. He also reportedly Oregon State, Mississippi State and Illinois.

