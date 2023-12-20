3-star Florida ATH Andrew Brinson first to sign with MSU on Wednesday

The first official signing of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State goes to Andrew Brinson of Tampa, Fla.

Brinson signed his official national letter of intent with the Spartans on Wednesday morning to become Smith’s first official signing. The early signing period began on Wednesday.

Brinson is a three-star athlete that was originally committed to Smith at Oregon State before flipping to the Spartans in the past week. Brinson ranks as the No. 88 athlete in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1,030 overall prospect and No. 139 prospect from Florida.

Brinson signed with the Spartans over notable offers from Oregon State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Indiana and Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire