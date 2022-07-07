3-star EDGE Kenneth Merrieweather commits to Iowa, becomes 16th 2023 pledge

Iowa and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell added another talented piece to its defensive line, earning a commitment from class of 2023 EDGE Kenneth Merrieweather out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Mich. The decision from Merrieweather is sure to delight Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker as well.

“First I want to thank god for everything he has done for me in this process. I want to thank all family, friends and coaches who supported me throughout the way. I appreciate every coach and trainers who helped me get developed on every level to reach the dream I always wanted to live. Thanks to every school who gave me an opportunity. I’m just a kid from the eastside trying to make it!! Let’s keep it black and gold💛🖤 COMMITTED!!!” Merrieweather wrote in his Instagram announcement.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound Merrieweather is rated as a three-star commit by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. According to 247Sports, Merrieweather is the nation’s No. 50 EDGE and the No. 14 player from Michigan. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Merrieweather checks in as the No. 892 player nationally, the No. 75 EDGE and the No. 16 player from Michigan.

On3 ranks Merrieweather as the No. 75 EDGE in the 2023 class and the No. 15 player from Michigan. In the On3 consensus rankings, Merrieweather is the No. 852 player nationally, the No. 66 EDGE and the No. 18 player from Michigan. Lastly, according to Rivals, Merrieweather is the No. 18 player from Michigan in the 2023 class.

He chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalist Purdue. Some of Merrieweather’s other notable offers included Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Now, Merrieweather joins a defensive line class for Iowa that also features three-star EDGE Chase Brackney out of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, three-star defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson out of Norwalk High School in Iowa and three-star EDGE David Caulker of North High School in Des Moines.

Story continues

Prior to Merrieweather’s commitment, the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class was rated as the No. 16 class nationally by Rivals, the No. 18 class by 247Sports, and the No. 22 class by On3. With those respective team rankings, Iowa has the No. 4 class among Big Ten teams across each of the three ranking services.

Here’s a look at Merrieweather’s junior season Hudl highlights at Martin Luther King High School, a peek into his full recruiting profile and Iowa’s complete list of 2023 commits.

Kenneth Merrieweather's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 14 50 Rivals 3 N/A 18 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 15 75 247 Composite 3 892 16 75

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Mich. Projected Position DE Height 6-3 Weight 245 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 27

Visited on June 24

Committed on July 7

Other notable offers

Purdue

Cincinnati

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Oregon

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Social media

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfuiUfaD1dv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

[listicle id=989]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1