3-star DL Quincy Wright commits to Oregon State, 5th commitment in 9 days originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What a week (and change) for the Oregon State Beavers.

Beginning June 24th with a commitment from Dylan Lopez, the nation's No. 2 center (ESPN) and former USC commit, the Beavers have landed five commitments for the class of 2022.

Saturday, Oregon State landed three-star defensive lineman Quincy Wright out of Duncanville High School in Texas. The 6'2", 270-pound lineman chose the Beavers over offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas, Minnestoa, Liberty and Marshall.

Wright played high school football with current Beavers wide receicer Zeriah Beason. In 2019, the two led Duncanville to a 15-1 record en route to a Texas 6A D-I state runner-up finish.

247Sports composite ranking has Wright as the nation's No. 81 defensive lineman and No. 551 player nationally.

Also, this week, the Beavers landed composite three-star prospects in safety Carlos Mack and offensive tackle Luka Vincic, along with unrated prospect Jacob Strand, a 6'5, 240-pound tackle out of Canby, Oregon.

The 6'1", 175-pound prospect committed to Oregon State over offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State. He's rated as the nation's No. 86 safety, No. 102 player in California and No. 1,382 nationally by 247Sports composite ranking.

Big thanks to everyone who made this possible including my family, Bothell Coaching staff, my teammates and all the Oregon State Coaches. So excited to announce my 1000% commitment to Oregon State! #BuildtheDam #Trailblazer22 pic.twitter.com/nwcU4x6OVX — Luka Vincic (@LukaVincic2022) July 3, 2021

The 6'5", 27-pound Vincic chose Oregon State over offers from Cal, Utah, Air Force, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. 247Sports composite ranking has him as the nation's No. 104 offensive tackle and No. 1,047 player nationally.

247Sports rates Stand as a three-star prospect as the nation's No. 159 offensive tackle. He chose Oregon State over Air Force.

With the recent surge, the Beavers have raised its class to the No. 55 class nationally with local buzz indicating more are on the way.