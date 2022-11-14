3-star DL Malik Blocton puts Auburn in top 12

Auburn is in the mix to land another talented local product.

Malik Blocton, a three-star defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his top 12 schools on Saturday and the Tigers made the cut.

They will be competing with Clemson, Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama State, Missouri, Tennessee, Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, and Jackson State for the Pike Road, Alabama product.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pound Blocton is ranked as the No. 544 overall player and No. 45 defensive lineman by the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 25 player from Alabama.

He has visited Auburn multiple times this season and the Tigers are the early favorites for Blocton, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. It gives the Tigers a 69% chance of landing him.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire