3-star DL Derrick Simmons locks in official visit to MSU in June

An in-state three-star defensive lineman will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State in a few weeks.

Derrick Simmons of Frankenmuth, Mich. will reportedly visit Michigan State on June 14. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported the notable recruiting news.

Simmons is a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class and ranked as the No. 17 player from Michigan in the class. He’s also listed as the No. 83 defensive lineman nationally in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Simmons, according to 247Sports. He also holds notable offers from Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Boston College and Vanderbilt.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 DL Derrick Simmons on an official visit starting June 14th, he tells @AllenTrieu. The Frankenmuth (MI) product will also take OVs to 4 other Power Four schools. Trieu has more: https://t.co/LNE0ueFg6t pic.twitter.com/LnL3KxrF6z — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) June 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire