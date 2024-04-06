3-star DL Abu Tarawallie reportedly locks in official visit to MSU in June

Michigan State will reportedly host three-star defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie for an official visit in June.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports has reported that Tarawallie will take an official visit to Michigan State on June 7. He hails from Osseo, Minn. and is considered one of the top players from Minnesota in the 2025 class.

Tarawallie ranks as the No. 66 defensive lineman and No. 657 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Minnesota in the class.

Michigan State is one of eight programs that have offered Tarawillie thus far, according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota also in June.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 DL Abu Tarawallie on an official visit starting June 9th, per @AllenTrieu. More on the 6-foot-4 DT who’s ranked as the #2 player in Minnesota, from Trieu:https://t.co/ILM1m24WT6 (VIP) pic.twitter.com/kYIqRj7DRB — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 5, 2024

