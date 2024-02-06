3-star defensive lineman Trey Verdon, brother of Malik Verdon, commits to Iowa State football

Iowa State football added another piece to its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday, and it's a familiar name to Cyclones fans.

Three-star defensive lineman Trey Verdon – younger brother of Cyclones safety Malik Verdon – announced his commitment to ISU, becoming the second commitment to Iowa State’s junior recruiting class.

He joins in-state, Algona quarterback Alex Manske, who committed on Feb. 1.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Verdon is the No. 44 player in Ohio and No. 71 defensive lineman in the country for the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He does not have a 247Sports Composite ranking.

Iowa State was one of the first five programs to offer the younger Verdon brother, extending an offer in November 2023. He chose the Cyclones over offers from Akron, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Kent State, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Toledo and Yale.

Before Verdon’s commitment, Matt Campbell’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 51 in the nation.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football lands commitment from defensive lineman Trey Verdon