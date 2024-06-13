3-star defensive lineman ranks Auburn in “top three” following visit

3-star defensive lineman Walter Mathis Jr. visited Auburn for the first time last week and the visit went “excellent” according to the Savannah, GA native. The No. 38 defensive lineman in the class, like so many recruits before him, mentioned the family culture on the Plains as a main reason he enjoyed his time in Auburn so much. Mathis Jr. saw that culture when watching the team, “They’re really bonding well together and it is just like a family.”

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect also mentioned his quick chemistry with head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams as other reasons Auburn is now in his “top three” heading into decision season. Mathis Jr. mentioned LSU and Miami as the other programs he is considering. He has an official visit to LSU planned later this month.

After that visit, Mathis Jr. hopes to make a decision at some point this summer. A commitment from the talented defensive lineman in late summer could be a nice appetizer for Auburn fans before the team kicks off the season on August 31 against Alabama A&M.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire