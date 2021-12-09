This 3-star defensive lineman decommitted from Florida

Florida continues to hemorrhage recruits in Billy Napier‘s first week on the job. Some changes to the class were to be expected, but UF has now lost four commits in two days, with the latest being three-star Miami defensive lineman Francois Nolton, meaning Napier has a lot of work to do to fill the class.

A 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound edge-rusher from Edison High School, Nolton had been committed to the Gators since Feb. 5. He joins quarterback Nick Evers, as well as receivers Chandler Smith and Jayden Gibson (all four-star prospects) in leaving the class. He announced his decommitment via Twitter on Wednesday night, thanking Florida’s previous coaching staff for recruiting him.

Thank you to the old coaches especially coach Mullen, turner, Hov, and Brewster for giving me the opportunity to be a gator and treating me like family! After talks with my family and coaches we all think it’s best to DECOMMIT from Florida, GODs plan! 💯 please no interviews! 8️⃣ — Francois Nolton Jr (@99_nolton) December 8, 2021

Nolton also has offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Miami, but he currently has no visits scheduled.

With Nolton out, Florida’s recruiting class now ranks just 77th nationally, and it remains the worst class in the SEC. It now ranks behind the likes of Southern Miss, Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio). Napier wasn’t lying when he said he was going to take a patient approach to the 2022 class in his opening press conference, but he now has a lot of ground to make up to land even a semi-respectable ranking.

