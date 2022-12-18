3-star defensive lineman commits to USC, giving Trojans 20 commits in Class of 2023

The USC Trojans’ needs for 2023 are very clear. There’s no mystery surrounding the subject. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch both need linemen. they need depth in the trenches. They need bodies. They need to know that if injuries pile up, they can plug and play other players, pushing them into the lineup and enduring little to no dropoff.

We encountered this story throughout the offseason and the previous recruiting/portal cycle: USC would land a three-star player who did not get massive national headlines or create the big splash of a five-star or top-tier prospect. The move did not create a thunderbolt, but it was an important and necessary step in a larger process of accumulating depth.

USC does need the five-star prospects — let’s be clear about that — but the three-star players have value, especially if the coaching staff can develop them. A player who is a three-star prospect coming into the program could be a four-star-level player midway through the season and maybe a five-star-level player at the end of the campaign.

USC needs this kind of player in addition to the elite five stars who will come through Los Angeles.

Saturday, the Trojans added just such a player, three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes from the state of Virginia:

Yes, the big-splash recruits are needed, but this is also a necessary and central part of stocking a roster and making USC a College Football Playoff-caliber program.

