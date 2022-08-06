3-star DB Rickey Gibson names top schools

Three-star defensive back recruit Rickey Gibson has named his top three schools. Gibson considers Georgia, Penn State, and Tennessee to be his top schools.

The three-star cornerback is favored to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. He has recently visited Georgia and Tennessee.

The Bulldogs are a little bit late to recruit the three-star defensive back. The defending national champions extended an offer to Gibson on June 21. Gibson is ranked as the No. 495 recruit in the rising senior class. He has been steadily rising up recruiting rankings.

Rickey Gibson plays high school football for Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. Gibson is the No. 29 prospect in Alabama and is rated as the No. 48 cornerback in the class of 2023. Hewitt-Trussville plays in a very competitive high school football division.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback is an excellent athlete. Gibson put on a show during a workout at the University of Georgia. The three-star’s impressive performance is part of the reason why the Bulldogs offered the Hewitt-Trussville standout a scholarship.

Rickey Gibson announced his top three schools via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire