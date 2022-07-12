3-star DB Kahlil Tate commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes, becomes 17th class of 2023 pledge

Iowa’s defensive backfield just added its latest reinforcement. The Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from defensive back Kahlil Tate out of the Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Ill.

Tate joins fellow defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer and he represents the 17th pledge in Iowa’s 2023 class. According to 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals, Tate is a consensus three-star commit.

He chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalist Wisconsin and Power Five offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Tate picked up his offer from Iowa on Jan. 21 and visited on June 24. Ultimately, it looks like that visit during the Hawkeyes’ biggest recruiting weekend of the year helped push this in Iowa’s direction. It looked good for Iowa after expert predictions started rolling in this past weekend, and now his commitment to the Hawkeyes and defensive coordinator Phil Parker is official.

Rivals ranks Tate as the nation’s No. 31 safety and the No. 8 prospect from Illinois. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Tate as the No. 69 safety and the No. 13 player from Illinois.

247Sports lists Tate as the country’s No. 69 athlete and the No. 12 recruit from Illinois. Lastly, ESPN ranks Tate as the No. 71 cornerback and the No. 14 player from Illinois.

Tate registered 63 tackles, five interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles this past season with Kenwood Academy. He also added 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at Tate’s junior season Hudl highlights at Kenwood Academy, his full recruiting profile and Iowa’s complete list of 2023 commits.

Kahlil Tate's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 12 69 Rivals 3 N/A 8 31 ESPN 3 N/A 14 71 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 13 69 247 Composite 3 654 10 57

Vitals

Hometown Chicago, Ill. Projected Position DB Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 21

Visited on June 24

Committed on July 12

Other notable offers

Arkansas

Boston College

Colorado

Illinois

Kansas

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Missouri

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

Syracuse

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Social media

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cf6rW6WAMMj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

